How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Launches 'Designed for Walkman' Branding, World Wonders Why

That little logo there is Sony's attempt to inject a little bit of adrenaline into the Walkman lineup of PMPs, because you all need to know that the accessory you're buying is properly certified to work with Sony's proprietary WM-PORT connector. Yes, you do. Honest. Logitech thinks it's a good idea, anyway, and is due to spring a few things like speaker docks, FM transmitters and sound recorders bearing the compatibility logo in October. And clearly Sony thinks it's a good idea. Whether it shakes up the MP3 player market enough to disturb that other brand with its own "Made for..." scheme is another thing altogether. [AVWatch]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles