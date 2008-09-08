Sony Launches 'Designed for Walkman' Branding, World Wonders Why

That little logo there is Sony's attempt to inject a little bit of adrenaline into the Walkman lineup of PMPs, because you all need to know that the accessory you're buying is properly certified to work with Sony's proprietary WM-PORT connector. Yes, you do. Honest. Logitech thinks it's a good idea, anyway, and is due to spring a few things like speaker docks, FM transmitters and sound recorders bearing the compatibility logo in October. And clearly Sony thinks it's a good idea. Whether it shakes up the MP3 player market enough to disturb that other brand with its own "Made for..." scheme is another thing altogether. [AVWatch]