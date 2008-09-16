Sony HCB-108 Bluetooth Car Speaker Has Longest Standby, Talk Times

Yeah, I know: Bluetooth car speaker/microphone systems blah blah... but this one's got a such a battery lifespan it's a bit different. Clipped to your car's sun visor (or on your desk as a speakerphone) it'll sit on standby for a full month, and if you choose to chat using it, you can do so for a chunky 25 hours, which is apparently the longest time for both options that you can buy. It's also got "superior true duplex audio quality" with echo reduction and noise cancelling, to try and stop you from sounding like you're speaking using the local cabbie's dodgy CB radio. Due at the end of the year, price still to be announced. [Pocket-lint]