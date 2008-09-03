Sony Has Blu-ray Recorder Frenzy: Six New Models, with HDD Recording Too

Sony has had a little splurge of Blu-ray action, and come up with six new models of BDR-recorders/players that also sport hard drives which can record HD video. The T-series, BDZ-T55 and BDZ-T75 are the basic models, with 320GB hard drives, BD Live and memory-card ports and DLNA (on the T75). The L-series models BDZ-L55 and BDZ-L95 have 320GB and 500GB drives respectively, and a HDV 1080i/DV input, and 2 USB sockets for connecting digital cams to. The top-end X-series BDZ-X95 and BDZ-X100 models have 500GB and 1TB of drive room, Sony's Cross Media bar GUI and the new Digital Reality Creation - Multi Function version 3 chip. Full specs below.

All of the drives can play BD-RE v2.1, BD-R v1.1/1.2/1, all BD-Live content, DVD+RW/+R/+R DL/-RW/-R/-R DL, and CD-ROM formats which is handy, and all will output true 24p. The T55 and T75 will cost around US$1,000 and US$1,300, the L55 and L95 US$1,200 and US$1,550 while the X95 and X100 a huge US$1,840 and US$2,570 from September 27th onwards in Japan at first. [Sony Insider and Akihabaranews]