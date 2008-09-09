Sony Ericsson's G705 Slider Handset Officially Official, with Google and YouTube

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's just come up with the official word on its new G705 slider handset, and it's not a bad looking gizmo at all. There's a 2.4 inch TFT with auto-rotation, A-GPS, DLNA, quad-band GSM and AGPS, Bluetooth 2.0, FM radio, 3.2-megapixel camera with flash and a Java-based OS. The phone's also got a full HTML browser, Exchange ActiveSync for email, a Google shortcut key for Google Maps and suchlike, and YouTube viewing and direct upload. Tri-band HSDPA gives it "turbo 3G speeds," according to Sony Ericsson's global product marketing manager, which is a little misleading to say the least, but there is an interesting G705u version which is SE's first UMA-enabled phone... though it's a UK-only edition. The US version is expected early 2009, pricing info still to be decided. [Softpedia]

