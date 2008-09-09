Sony Ericsson's G705 Slider Handset Officially Official, with Google and YouTube

Sony's just come up with the official word on its new G705 slider handset, and it's not a bad looking gizmo at all. There's a 2.4 inch TFT with auto-rotation, A-GPS, DLNA, quad-band GSM and AGPS, Bluetooth 2.0, FM radio, 3.2-megapixel camera with flash and a Java-based OS. The phone's also got a full HTML browser, Exchange ActiveSync for email, a Google shortcut key for Google Maps and suchlike, and YouTube viewing and direct upload. Tri-band HSDPA gives it "turbo 3G speeds," according to Sony Ericsson's global product marketing manager, which is a little misleading to say the least, but there is an interesting G705u version which is SE's first UMA-enabled phone... though it's a UK-only edition. The US version is expected early 2009, pricing info still to be decided. [Softpedia]