Sony Ericsson Pretties-Up Its Bluetooth Watches, MBW-200's For the Ladies

Sony's Bluetooth wristwatches may do a neat job of buzzing to alert you that you're phone's ringing if it's not in your pocket, but until now they've been kinda gruff. The upcoming MBW-200 versions are different, aimed squarely at the gadgety woman. Dubbed "Sparkling Allure," "Contemporary Elegance" and "Evening Classic" they auto-pair via Bluetooth, have an OLED number display and let you mute or reject the call from the watch, as well as control a phone's music-player functions. Sony's also drummed up support to outline the femininity of the design (no, really!) by getting three young women tennis players to model them, but not mentioned pricing. Pics and press release below.

That's Dominika Cibulkova, Caroline Wozniacki and Agnes Szavay, in case you're interested.

London, UK - 24th of September, 2008 - Convenient, good looking and distinctive, the Bluetooth ™ MBW-200 range of Bluetooth™ watches is an expansion of the highly successful Bluetooth ™ MBW-150 range. With three different sophisticated designs to match your personality, be the first among your friends to control your phone with your watch.

Missed an important call or SMS because you couldn't hear or find your phone at the bottom of your handbag? With the MBW-200 this is now a thing of the past. Using innovative Bluetooth™ technology, the watch displays the caller ID and vibrates as your phone is ringing or when you receive an SMS. Reject or mute the call with a button on the watch or use the Bluetooth™ headset or mobile phone to answer the call and start chatting.

"The MBW-200 series is the next step in the development of Bluetooth™ wireless technology." said Karmen Mandic, Product Business Manager, at Sony Ericsson. "Now women can buy a Bluetooth™ watch that gives them both wireless functionality and an opportunity to express their personal taste. We're all looking for products that make our lives more convenient. With a glance at your watch you can see who is calling, what the time is and with a push of a button you can change your music or use it as a music remote control when your phone is on the other side of the room- all in one stylish device."

Designed in partnership with watch industry leader Fossil and the Bluetooth™ knowhow of Sony Ericsson, the MBW-200 series comes in three distinct designs; Sparkling Allure, Contemporary Elegance and Evening Classic. The Bluetooth™ Watch Collection features scratch resistant mineral crystal glass with an anti-glare coating for optimum readability and glow. The discreet, yet stylish and clear monochrome OLED display is invisible when not in use and clearly visible on a bright day so that you can see who is calling or which track is playing with ease.

Can't decide which stylish Bluetooth™ Watch is for you? Sony Ericsson has teamed up with three leading female tennis players to show how each MBW-200 watch has a distinct personality to match anyone's personal style and fashion tastes.

The Sparkling Allure Edition, as modelled by 19-year-old Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, is glamorous, yet strong and sporty - created for the ultimate young and funky fashionista. With its on trend white leather strap and display with crystal décor stones, this stylish number is perfect for making a fashion statement while being practical and convenient.

The Contemporary Elegance Edition, as modelled by 18-year-old Danish 'Princess of Tennis' Caroline Wozniacki, is perfect for the young professional who wants to stay focussed on the job at the same time as staying connected. Enjoy the benefits of the stainless steel watch with its efficient call handling and make a dazzling impression wherever you are.

The Evening Classic Edition, adorning 19-year-old Hungarian superstar Agnes Szavay, has a classic yet casual profile. The stylish leather strap and discreet black face can be worn in any environment, whether at home, in the office or on a weekend away. For those who are always on the move the vibration alert of an SMS, or out of phone range, means that never again will you miss an important message.

Bluetooth™ Watch MBW-200 collection features:

Bringing together contemporary design and cutting edge Bluetooth™ technology

* Reject or mute call through the watch

* Vibrates on new SMS/MMS - and an out of range warning - when 10 m away from your phone

* Discreet yet clear caller ID - OLED display

* Play, pause, stop or skip a track on your phone's music player

* Quartz movements for exact time keeping - both digital and analogue

* Auto pairing™ - easier to connect the watch to your phone

* Water resistant up to 3 ATM

* Allergy safe stainless steel

* Mineral crystal scratch resistant face with antiglare coating

The MBW-200 range is available in selected markets in Q4.

Sony Ericsson will also expand the MBW-150 range with yet another design. The MBW-150 Classic is a sporty edition with a brown leather strap and white face that will be available early next year in selected markets.

The Sony Ericsson MBW-200 at a glance

MBW-200

Time indicator

* Analogue

* Digital from mobile phone

Discreet call handling

* Caller ID in display

* Reject/mute call through watch

* Change volume

Music player control

* Play, pause, stop, next track skip

* Change volume

SMS/MMS message alert

* Vibrates on new SMS/MMS

Out of range warning

Vibration alert at 10m from phone

Standby time

* Battery indicator

* Bluetooth functionality for up to 7 days

* Analogue time keeping for up to 7 days

Specifications

In-Box:

* Bluetooth™ Watch

* Charging clip

* Standard charger CST-60

* User guide

* Exclusive box

3 different variants

Evening Classic

* Black dial with crystal décor

* Black detail on crown

* Black leather bracelet

* Stainless steel clasp

* Stainless steel case

* 60g weight

Contemporary Elegance

* Display with crystal décor stone

* Red minute hand

* Pattern detail on dial

* Brushed stainless steel bracelet

* Double security clasp with stainless steel folding blade

* Stainless steel case

* 60g weight

Sparkling Allure

* Rose gold rim with crystal décor stones

* Rose gold hands with white fill

* Mother of pearl look 'carbon fiber' texture display

* White crocodile leather bracelet

* Chrome finish polish on case

* Rose gold clasp

* Weight 60g

Size: 37.3 x 39.6 x 14 mm

Availability and versions

Available in selected markets from early Q4 2008.