How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson Planning to Offer Unlimited Music Service

Following on the heels of its main rival Nokia, Sony Ericsson's allegedly also planning an unlimited music downloading service for its Walkman-branded mobile phones. According to the Financial Times, Sony Ericsson is in discussions with all major labels about a rival tunes subscription service.

The company is purportedly hoping to announce its all-you-can-eat music product before the end of September, with a launch date in Europe before Christmas. Right now, Walkman phones function on a pay-per-track business model, with roughly 5 million un-DRM-ed songs available. If its unlimited service is similarly DRM-free, it might have a chance at one-upping Nokia's Comes With Music buffet after all. One can only hope. [Financial Times]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles