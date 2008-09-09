Sony Ericsson Planning to Offer Unlimited Music Service

Following on the heels of its main rival Nokia, Sony Ericsson's allegedly also planning an unlimited music downloading service for its Walkman-branded mobile phones. According to the Financial Times, Sony Ericsson is in discussions with all major labels about a rival tunes subscription service.

The company is purportedly hoping to announce its all-you-can-eat music product before the end of September, with a launch date in Europe before Christmas. Right now, Walkman phones function on a pay-per-track business model, with roughly 5 million un-DRM-ed songs available. If its unlimited service is similarly DRM-free, it might have a chance at one-upping Nokia's Comes With Music buffet after all. One can only hope. [Financial Times]