Sony Drops Three Other Stylish iPhone Docks

Following our sneak peek at one of Sony's neat new iPod/iPhone docks last week, the company's now officially released three other sets to tickle our fancy. Pictured above is the boom box model (ZS-S4iP) with Mega Bass sound, for some old school on-the-go music blaring—the dock secures and charges your music player and it comes with a wireless remote for full menu control. It'll be available in October for $US100. If that doesn't speak to you maybe these other ones will.
The XDR-S10HDiP a tabletop HD Radio with an iTunes tagging service. If you enjoy a song you hear on the airwaves, tag it for future download onto your iPod. Yours for $US180.
The SRS-GU10iP is for fancy people. You can tell by the piano black wood finish and the lack of other more technical details. It retails for $US150.
SONY DEBUTS IPOD AND iPHONE COMPATIBLE BOOMBOX, HD RADIO WITH iTUNES
TAGGING, CD CLOCK RADIO AND DOCKING SPEAKER
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2008 - Sony today is taking the wraps off four
audio products that work with current dockable iPod(r) and iPhone(tm)
devices.
The new CD clock radio (model ICF-CD3iP), boombox (model ZS-S4iP), table
top HD Radio(tm) with iTunes Tagging (model XDR-S10HDiP), and docking
speaker (model SRS-GU10iP) let you enjoy music from either iPod or
iPhone. All four products are part of the Made for iPod and Works with
iPhone programs.
Rise and Shine
The ICF-CD3iP device is Sony's first CD clock radio with a
hidden dock for iPod and iPhone devices. It gives users multi-function
flexibility that enables them to listen, wake and fall asleep to their
iPhone or iPod, CDs or radio in the form of a small footprint.
Featuring a large, highly visible liquid crystal display, this clock
radio charges both iPod and iPhone devices. It also includes a remote
control that provides full access to the menu of music functions. It
has a compact, vertical "floating" design that hides the docking
station, offers CD R/RW playback, and has an AM/FM digital tuner.
Tunes On The Go
For iPod and iPhone users who want to experience their music out loud,
Sony is introducing its first boombox that works with both devices. The
ZS-S4iP boombox adds iPhone compatibility and enhanced sound quality
through its Mega Bass(r) Sound system.
The dock on this new boombox secures and charges your iPod or iPhone
while on the go, and features a removable cover so you can directly
control iPod touch and iPhone. A wireless remote allows full menu
control for your CD, radio and the music function of iPod or iPhone.
The unit also offers 20 AM and 10 FM radio presets.
HD Radio for Your Ears
The XDR-S10HDiP is Sony's first HD Radio with iTunes Tagging that is
compatible with the newest generation of 3G iPhone devices, as well as
iPod players. It solves a need for those who want to experience their
music out loud, with rich bass and simulated surround sound.
This new product also charges your device while providing the benefits
of HD Radio, including multi-casting (which offers new FM channels, more
music, news and sports) and clear, crisp sound - all subscription free.
The radio also includes iTunes Tagging, which lets you tag the songs you
like on the radio, for future download to your iPod player. It also
features auxiliary input, as well as 20 AM and FM radio presets.
Dock Me Up
Sony's elegantly designed SRS-GU10iP docking speaker offers high quality
audio and a piano black wood finish. Unlike most docking speakers for
iPod players, this new speaker system is compatible with the newest
generation of 3G iPhone devices as well.
The system also features bass sound and a remote commander for
convenient access. It charges both the iPod and iPhone units, includes
an auxiliary input, and supports AC/DC operation (batteries not
included).
Pricing and Availability
The ZS-S4iP boombox will be available in October for about $100 in black
and white. The ICF-CD3iP CD clock radio will be available later this
month for about $100.
The XDR-S10HDiP HD table radio will also be available this month for
about $180, as will the SRS-GU10iP Sony iPhone/iPod docking speaker for
about $150.
Pre-orders for all four products are now being accepted at
www.sonystyle.com . The ZS-S4iP boombox,
ICF-CD3iP CD clock radio and SRS-GU10iP docking speaker will be
available at Sony Style stores across the county. All four products will
be available online at www.sonystyle.com ,
at military base exchanges and at authorised dealers nationwide.