Sony Drops Three Other Stylish iPhone Docks

Following our sneak peek at one of Sony's neat new iPod/iPhone docks last week, the company's now officially released three other sets to tickle our fancy. Pictured above is the boom box model (ZS-S4iP) with Mega Bass sound, for some old school on-the-go music blaring—the dock secures and charges your music player and it comes with a wireless remote for full menu control. It'll be available in October for $US100. If that doesn't speak to you maybe these other ones will.



The XDR-S10HDiP a tabletop HD Radio with an iTunes tagging service. If you enjoy a song you hear on the airwaves, tag it for future download onto your iPod. Yours for $US180.



The SRS-GU10iP is for fancy people. You can tell by the piano black wood finish and the lack of other more technical details. It retails for $US150.