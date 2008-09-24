Sony DMX-WL1, DMX-DVD and DMX-SW1 Link Modules Shoot Content Wirelessly To Your BRAVIA HDTV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The DMX-WL1, DMX-DVD and DMX-SW1 link modules from Sony hook up to their BRAVIA TVs to provide wireless streaming of HD video from anywhere up to 65 feet away. The DMX-WL1 is a two-piece system that has five HD sources (four HDMI and one component) that's $US800 in October. The DMX-DVD is an upscaling 1080p DVD player for $200, and the DMX-SW1 adds four additional HDMI inputs for $150, both of which are available now. These "follow" the BRAVIA Internet Video Link Module which latches onto compatible BRAVIA TVs, which costs $US300. [Sony Style]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

