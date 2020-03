Sony's 4K Projector (or Super Mega Ultra HD Projector in my terms), provides 4 times the pixels at a 4096x2160 resolution. Akihabara News says the liquid crystal on silicon projector uses SXRD technology, has a 2500:1 contrast ration, a 2 kW lamp and it produces 11,000 lumens of light. At $US114,000 and 268 pounds with no media that can take full advantage of the hardware, I doubt you'd have much use for this...yet. [Akihabara via Electronista]