How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Bluetooth Sport Earphones: Possibly Useful, Sadly Hideous

When I'm in the gym I love listening to music, and hate the way my headphone cord whaps against me as I'm exercising... and that's exactly the sort of problem Sony's DR-BT160AS heaphones are designed to stop. The "active stereo" 'phones connect wirelessly over Bluetooth, are splashproof, have volume and play control buttons, a mike for mobile phone compatibility and adjustable earpieces. But that's where the goodness stops: the design also has "pods" that house the batteries and circuitry, sitting behind your ears like a chunky black hearing-aid. Maybe I'm wrong, but it just looks like bad design. Due out October, price still to be announced. [Digitaldrops via OhGizmo]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

