Sony Bluetooth Sport Earphones: Possibly Useful, Sadly Hideous

When I'm in the gym I love listening to music, and hate the way my headphone cord whaps against me as I'm exercising... and that's exactly the sort of problem Sony's DR-BT160AS heaphones are designed to stop. The "active stereo" 'phones connect wirelessly over Bluetooth, are splashproof, have volume and play control buttons, a mike for mobile phone compatibility and adjustable earpieces. But that's where the goodness stops: the design also has "pods" that house the batteries and circuitry, sitting behind your ears like a chunky black hearing-aid. Maybe I'm wrong, but it just looks like bad design. Due out October, price still to be announced. [Digitaldrops via OhGizmo]