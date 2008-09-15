Sony's much anticipated mahoosive 25-megapixel Alpha900 DSLR has just popped up on Sony's SonyStyle sales website on pre-order. It's US$3,000 with a delivery date on or about the 30th of October, but that looks to be just for the camera body alone: lenses are extra. [SonyStyle]
Sony Alpha900 DSLR Now on Pre-Order, Due 30th October
