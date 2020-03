Here's the first print ad for the Sony A900, spotted in a Danish photography magazine, enjoying bubbles like an 8-year-old girl. But if that's still not enough to convince you that this 25 megapixel SLR is just days from release, Sony has confirmed an SLR announcement during a Tokyo event next Wednesday. Short of bribing Mr. Sony knocking on your door with an A900 in-hand, this is pretty much the best we can nail things down for the time being. [DPReview and PCWorld via Photography Bay]