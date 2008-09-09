A day before we expected, Sony's 24.6-megapixel full frame DSLR, the a900, just quietly got official. Shockingly, while it doesn't touch the US$2000 mark, it slides in at just US$3000. Billed as rocking the world's highest resolution 35mm CMOS sensor, it's the first full-framer to use in-body image stabilisation (Sony's SOP). Unfortunately, as DP Review's sample gallery makes clear, all those pixels make for a touch of noise, especially compared to Nikon's D700.
Sony a900 24.6-Megapixel Full-Frame DSLR Official, Only US$3000
