If you own a Sony A700 DSLR, make sure to download the latest firmware update (version 4). It includes a lot of promising fixes, like the option to turn off noise reduction, less noise at high ISOs, improved white balance and dynamic range optimization and better communication between the camera body and vertical grip. Live it up, Sony A700 photographers. Today is your day. [Sony Firmware via DPReview]
Sony A700 Gets Significant Firmware Update
