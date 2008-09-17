How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony A700 Gets Significant Firmware Update

If you own a Sony A700 DSLR, make sure to download the latest firmware update (version 4). It includes a lot of promising fixes, like the option to turn off noise reduction, less noise at high ISOs, improved white balance and dynamic range optimization and better communication between the camera body and vertical grip. Live it up, Sony A700 photographers. Today is your day. [Sony Firmware via DPReview]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

