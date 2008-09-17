Sonic Lighter: The First iPhone App That Lights Other iPhones On Fire

We always knew that the whole Apple thing was a cult. The signs were always there: Steve Jobs, dressed in a strict uniform of unpretentious clothes, revealing our next idol to worship on a seasonal basis. Now the Sonic Lighter iPhone app brings the sacredness of group flame to iPhone users everywhere. Not only can you create fire of your own, but Sonic Lighter allows you to simultaneously light iPhones around you. It's a $US1 app, but boy will it piss off everyone around you who worships a BlackBerry. [smule]