Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock Lightning Review: It Explodes Your Dreams

The Gadget: I can sleep through anything. I do, notoriously. It's why I already have three alarms: My current super clock has two built-in, and I set my phone. But it's still not enough. So Brian told me I had to review the only thing left to try: the Sonic Bomb, which has a 113dB extra loud alarm—louder than a jackhammer or chainsaw—and a bed shaker.

The Price: $US37.00.

The Verdict: I'll put it this way: After using it once, the next time I set it up, I woke up five minutes before it was set to go off. Normally, I would go back to sleep and let the alarm wake me up. Instead, I went back to sleep for four minutes, and made damn sure I got up before it went off. When this thing jolts you out of a cozy slumber—or even my favourite, half-conscious dozing—it's a deeply traumatic experience that scars you for life, or at least twenty minutes.

That's mostly thanks to the bed shaker, which isn't so much a shaker as a knocker, at least when it was placed between my wooden bed frame and mattress, so it was like a hummingbird on steroids slamming a hammer next to my head.

So yes, it will rip you out of your dreams. It still has a couple of flaws though. Namely, because of the cord extending from the clock to the bed shaker, you've gotta have it close to your bed. Though I suppose you could look at the trip wire it creates as yet another layer of alertness, ensuring you're fully up and at 'em. Also, I wish it was harder to turn off the alarm—it's way too easy to flip it off in a zombified state and roll back into bed. Having to solve a mini-puzzle would be nice in this respect.

Otherwise, if you're just looking for a basic alarm clock that will absolutely guarantee you're out of bed—at least until you turn it off—this is it. [Sonic Alert]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

