Solenoid Steel Band Makes Me Want to Go to Brazil and Dance

A music aficionado/engineering genius has created this wonderful musical piece using just electromagnetic solenoids—devices that convert electricity into linear motion—placed next to different objects around the office, and a computer control program. The result is so good that it makes me want to drink caipirinhas, dance samba, or move to Rio do Janeiro. But since I just moved to New York and it's 11:30PM already, I will just do myself a caipirinha and watch the episode 1 season 2 of Californication.

How to do a perfect caipirinha

Ingredients

• Cachaça (brazilian sugar cane liquor)

• Cane sugar

• Limes

• Finely crushed ice

Instructions

• Get a glass, preferably one with a wide diameter and short (but I made them large myself)

• Cut one full lime into eight sections.

• Put the lime in the glass and cover with sugar (you can add more sugar later if it's too strong for you)

• With a wood pestle (you can also use a metal one or any other instrument) mash the limes with the sugar until the juice and the sugar create a syrup.

• Add the crushed ice until you top the glass (I crush it by hand, in a cloth)

• Fill with cachaça to the top.

• Stirred well with a spoon until the whole thing is mixed (if you have a cocktail steel glass, you can also shake it).

• Taste and see if you need more sugar (add and mix again if needed).

Enjoy one of the most delicious drinks in the world, perfect for a hot sunday (which it is, here in my apartment in New York).