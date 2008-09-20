So What's Up With That New 'I'm a PC' Guy, Anyway?

Do you want to know a little more about Sean Siler, Microsoft's version of Apple's PC parody John Hodgman? Of course you do! Luckily, the latest Microsoft commercial had his email address right inside, and you can email "him" at [email protected] But we saved you the 10 seconds and sent the email ourselves. Here's his response, listing personal factoids like his real background as a Microsoft Program Manager and penchant for brown suits:

Hello! I'm a PC - and I can't answer your email right now. I'd like to say that I'm out climbing Mt. Rainier or biking across Europe with the Swedish Beach Volleyball Team, but in fact I'm probably just chained to a desk somewhere in the depths of Redmond pounding out product specifications.

Now that I have been in a commercial, Microsoft has given me access to super-secret "BillyG" level of executive resources. That's right - I have my own email auto-responder!

This, as you have probably surmised, is my pre-prepared auto-response (All natural, no filler. No animals were harmed in the making of this response. Except for a ferret.) I really would like to have answered you myself, but if I did, (a) I'd probably get no work done, and (b) then I'd get fired, and (c) then I'd have no chance of doing any more of those really awesome commercials.

So let me try to prognosticate a few of your questions and answer a few of them.

Why did they put you on TV?

I think it's my devastating good-looks and animal magnetism. No, really - there's a ferret stuck to my leg right now.

But really - you aren't even an actor!

No I'm not. But I play one on TV. I really am a Microsoft Program Manager. I work on IPv6, and other things that you haven't heard of.

How did you get selected?

I auditioned along with a couple of hundred others. I guess I looked very Engineery. And the ferret probably helped.

Are you interested in more acting?

Oh no, I think that Engineering is MUCH more fun.

What's with Windows Vista?

You've been watching those commercials again, haven't you? Windows Vista rocks. Listen to real users, not actors.

-The Real PC, Sean Siler