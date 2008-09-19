So Sad: KITT Gets Carjacked

As if you needed proof that the new KITT was way lamer than the old KITT, the remarkable supercar of the future was jacked by a common thug during a Toronto event. It's been a week since the occurrence that's slowly leaked into mainstream consciousness and KITT is still being operated by a rogue agent. The occurrence is not believed to be a PR stunt (though the fact that all related videos were shot by first-time YouTube uploaders is pretty fishy). All we know is that if Hasselhoff were alive, he never would have let this happen. [via themovieblog]

UPDATE: Yes, it's fake.