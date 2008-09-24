Smartpants 32-inch Wi-Fi Picture Frame...Can We Just Call It a TV?

This 32-inch Wi-Fi picture frame may look like a TV, but as your guests will quickly (sadly) discover, it's just a frame to show off your family photos. Easily paired to a wireless router, the display is compatible with Windows Live Photo Gallery as well as proprietary image software that can wirelessly copy photos from your computer to an inserted SD, MS or Compact Flash card. And while the (1,366x768) Smartpants SP3200WF can display PowerPoint, RSS and PDFs, it seems to miss the more tempting media extender and Hulu opportunities. No word on price or availability. [via Luxury Launches]

COLOGNE, Germany—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Smartparts, Inc., a leading manufacturer and innovator driving the explosive digital picture frame market, today unveiled the world's largest WiFi digital picture frame, the 32 inch SP3200WF. The most recent addition to Smartparts' new family of wireless digital picture frames, the SP3200WF is fully compatible with Windows Live Photo Gallery and will undoubtedly be the centre of attention wherever it's displayed.

Smartparts recently became a certified Microsoft partner and the new SP3200WF is among Smartparts' first frames to integrate with Windows Live Photo Gallery. Microsoft's Windows Live Photo Gallery application makes it easy for consumers to share and view photos online or directly on their wireless SP3200WF digital picture frame.

Adding to the ease-of-use provided by the SP3200WF is a simplified set up process that allows consumers to pair the frame to their wireless network. The SP3200WF can automatically recognise and connect to a wireless router, without the need to manually enter one's wireless encryption key.

Included with the SP3200WF, is Smartparts' exclusive OptiPix Pro software, which is designed to help consumers locate, optimise and wirelessly transfer pictures to their frame from their computer. Furthermore, OptiPix Pro will not alter consumers' original photos, it first creates copies which are then optimised and transferred to the frame, leaving the original, untouched photo residing on the computer.

Additional Features:

- Resolution of 1366x768, 16:9 widescreen

- Natural wood frame with espresso finish and museum quality beige mat

- Can play video with sound (Motion JPEG AVI and WMA)

- Supports SD, MS, and Compact Flash memory cards

- RF remote control with 100ft operating range

- Can display PowerPoint slides, PDF files, and most picture and graphic files (ideal for business or retail applications)