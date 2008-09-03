Smart Posters Use Cool Technology to Give You More Marketdrone Material

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Always ahead of the curve, Japanese communication companies are deploying smart posters for a test drive in a Chiba shopping mall. The posters will use Near Field Communication technology to send information like images, music and movie clips to mobile phones over the air, all with no need to establish any kind of pairing.

People just have to hold the telephone within spitting distance of the poster, and start downloading. Then spit, too. In future chapters, the posters will form an evil network to take over Japan and create a giant robot that will force everyone to watch stupid ads and trailers until their brains explode. [Pink Tentacle]

