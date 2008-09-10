SlingPlayer Mobile Now On Symbian UIQ Phones

If that headline made no sense to you, no worries. Carry on with your cushioned world of neutered iPhone apps. If it did, then you may be pleased to know that SlingPlayer Mobile is now available on Symbian phones running the UIQ interface. And just because we're so thoughtful, we pasted the currently supported phones after the jump.

•Sony Ericsson P1i

•Sony Ericsson P990i

•Sony Ericsson W960i

•Sony Ericsson W950i

•Sony Ericsson M600i

•Sony Ericsson G700

•Sony Ericsson G900

•Motorola Z8

•Motorola Z10

[Sling]