How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SlingPlayer Mobile Now On Symbian UIQ Phones

If that headline made no sense to you, no worries. Carry on with your cushioned world of neutered iPhone apps. If it did, then you may be pleased to know that SlingPlayer Mobile is now available on Symbian phones running the UIQ interface. And just because we're so thoughtful, we pasted the currently supported phones after the jump.

•Sony Ericsson P1i
•Sony Ericsson P990i
•Sony Ericsson W960i
•Sony Ericsson W950i
•Sony Ericsson M600i
•Sony Ericsson G700
•Sony Ericsson G900
•Motorola Z8
•Motorola Z10

[Sling]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles