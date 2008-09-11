How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

SlingNerds Rejoice: Slingbox Pro-HD and SlingCatcher Finally Available for Pre-Order

The Slingers are giddy today: After a long wait, many good things are happening with their favourite placeshifter. The Slingbox Pro-HD, which lets you sling 1080i content around a local area network, and the SlingCatcher, a set-top box intended to receive content from other Slingboxes, are both available for pre-order, US$300 a pop, and better late than never. Windows-based Slingers can be psyched about the latest beta of the Sling Player 2.0 (available for Macs by like 2047 or something). While we're at it, SlingPlayer Mobile for Symbian UIQ just arrived. So there you go, Sling away, just remember to lock the door so your mum doesn't catch you. [Slingbox Pro-HD and SlingCatcher via MegaZone at Sling Community]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles