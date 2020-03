It took a little time, but today is the day that your patience pays off—the Slingbox Pro-HD has gone live on the product website and it is shipping to customers today. An investment of $US300 will get you started on slingin' some sweet 1080i video around your home network or over the internet to your laptop. The Pro-HD works with the Slingcatcher receiver which I'm guessing shouldn't be too far behind. [Slingbox]