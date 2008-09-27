Slim Trim Razor For Shaving That Is Mathematically Correct

After the Goatee Saver, I thought that I had seen it all. But no...there is more where that came from. Check out this Slim Trim razor from designer James McAdam. The caliper mechanism promises a mathematically proportional shave every time. Sure, that makes sense with sideburns and Hitler mustaches, but you have to think bigger—more artistic. How about carving some intricate geometric designs into your stubble? Yeah...your face would be like a blank canvas every couple of days. Maybe even twice a day if you are one seriously hairy dude. [James McAdam via Trends Now via The Design Blog]