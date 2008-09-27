Slim Trim Razor For Shaving That Is Mathematically Correct

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

After the Goatee Saver, I thought that I had seen it all. But no...there is more where that came from. Check out this Slim Trim razor from designer James McAdam. The caliper mechanism promises a mathematically proportional shave every time. Sure, that makes sense with sideburns and Hitler mustaches, but you have to think bigger—more artistic. How about carving some intricate geometric designs into your stubble? Yeah...your face would be like a blank canvas every couple of days. Maybe even twice a day if you are one seriously hairy dude. [James McAdam via Trends Now via The Design Blog]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

