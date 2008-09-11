How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Slim Chips: A Zero Calorie Snack Made From Tasty Paper

Like the infamous Canburger before it, this snack food seems totally unnatural. I mean, chips made from "edible" paper? The creators claim that it is a zero calorie alternative to regular chips that offers a dining experience akin to "eating tasty air." First of all, what kind of paper is it? Rice paper has calories, so that should be ruled out. Does A4 have calories? Did anyone bust out a calorimeter? Will eating this stuff result in death or Olestra-esque "anal leakage?" All good questions, but it probably won't matter unless Slim Chips actually make it to the grocery store. [Slim Chips via Book of Joe via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles