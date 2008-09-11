Slim Chips: A Zero Calorie Snack Made From Tasty Paper

Like the infamous Canburger before it, this snack food seems totally unnatural. I mean, chips made from "edible" paper? The creators claim that it is a zero calorie alternative to regular chips that offers a dining experience akin to "eating tasty air." First of all, what kind of paper is it? Rice paper has calories, so that should be ruled out. Does A4 have calories? Did anyone bust out a calorimeter? Will eating this stuff result in death or Olestra-esque "anal leakage?" All good questions, but it probably won't matter unless Slim Chips actually make it to the grocery store. [Slim Chips via Book of Joe via Boing Boing Gadgets]