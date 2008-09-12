Slacker Internet Radio Comes to BlackBerry for Lazy-Ass Music Lovers

Slacker, the Pandora-esque internet radio service, will release a free app for BlackBerry phones next month. It's remarkably similar to their own hardware—users choose pre-programmed stations or build their own, and songs are downloaded directly to the phone's memory card, so they don't require Wi-Fi or a mobile connection to play. Telling Slacker what songs you like and don't like tailors the stations to your tastes, almost like getting a Genius Playlist of songs you don't have to pay for or otherwise acquire. Up to 8GB of free music that changes all the time? Almost sounds too good to be true. [Slacker]