Windows Mobile's been around the block a few (6.1?) times, so there are endless lists of apps for it. What the phone OS doesn't have is a universal place where users can buy and download programs. This job listing, which Long Zheng of Istartedsomething.com wrote about, reveals Skymarket, Microsoft's solution to this problem. The marketplace is set to launch with Windows Mobile 7. [Istartedsomething]