Skybar Mechanical Wine Dispenser is a Shade Classier Than a Box of Franzia

For serious connoisseurs, the preservation of wine is far more important that the stigma surrounding bottle caps or, in this case, dispensing your wine like a condiment at a restaurant. The Skybar features a precise temperature control and vacuum system to keep your wine tasting its best for up to 10 days. The pouring spout also delivers wine directly into your glass without disturbing any sediment—which means there is no need for a decanter. I've actually seen similar systems set up in wine bars and they seem to be quite effective. However, the $US1000 price tag may be a bit of a sticking point. [Frontgate via Born Rich via Boing Boing Gadgets]