Skybar Mechanical Wine Dispenser is a Shade Classier Than a Box of Franzia

For serious connoisseurs, the preservation of wine is far more important that the stigma surrounding bottle caps or, in this case, dispensing your wine like a condiment at a restaurant. The Skybar features a precise temperature control and vacuum system to keep your wine tasting its best for up to 10 days. The pouring spout also delivers wine directly into your glass without disturbing any sediment—which means there is no need for a decanter. I've actually seen similar systems set up in wine bars and they seem to be quite effective. However, the $US1000 price tag may be a bit of a sticking point. [Frontgate via Born Rich via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

