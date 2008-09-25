Obviously, six Mac placeholders showing up in Future Shop's inventory system isn't a reason to jump to conclusions about new Macbooks—but it certainly doesn't do anything to dispel any of the other rumours floating around out there either. [Future Shop and Macrumors]
Six Mac Placeholder SKUs Appear in Future Shop's Inventory System
