A sink-in-a-drawer is a great idea, right up to the point when you realise what a bad idea it is. Sure, you know, makeshift loft studio in lower Manhattan, no room for toilet and sink in the bathroom—why not put it in a drawer, and slide it away when you're destined for the throne? But by now you already know the catch: Unless you have a nice little space-time fabric rip, you're going to be taking up floor space in the room adjacent to the bathroom, maybe a kitchen or a closet where small amounts of room are more cherished. Sure, some of you have unused dumbwaiter shafts that would be perfecto, but for the rest of us, the idea is just dumb. [Better Homes and Gardens via Apartment Therapy]
Sink-In-A-Drawer Is Space-Saving Optical Illusion
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.