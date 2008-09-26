Sink-In-A-Drawer Is Space-Saving Optical Illusion

A sink-in-a-drawer is a great idea, right up to the point when you realise what a bad idea it is. Sure, you know, makeshift loft studio in lower Manhattan, no room for toilet and sink in the bathroom—why not put it in a drawer, and slide it away when you're destined for the throne? But by now you already know the catch: Unless you have a nice little space-time fabric rip, you're going to be taking up floor space in the room adjacent to the bathroom, maybe a kitchen or a closet where small amounts of room are more cherished. Sure, some of you have unused dumbwaiter shafts that would be perfecto, but for the rest of us, the idea is just dumb. [Better Homes and Gardens via Apartment Therapy]