A wireless mouse is blasphemy for most gamers—Logitech's got the G7, but Razer won't go near wireless—so naturally, that's exactly what Microsoft's revived, genre-busting SideWinder is doing with the X8. Not only is it wireless—using a 2.4GHz connection, like the G7—it escalates the silly DPI arms race, taking it up to 4000dpi to match the current champ, Razer's Lachesis, though it uses Microsoft's new BlueTrack laser tech that'll let you mouse on a Jedi master's bald head.
SideWinder X8 Wireless Gaming Mouse Has Ridiculous 4000DPI, Still Designed by Darth Nerd
