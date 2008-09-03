Shure Rolls Out Cheaper SE102MPA Phone Headset, Bundles Free Music Phone Adaptor With Full SE Line

As you know from our recent Battlemodos, we love Shure's SE line of in-ear headphones, especially when paired with the Music Phone Adaptor that gives you a microphone and control button for your iPhone. Previously, the MPA was a US$50 add-on and the cheapest phones you could get it with were the US$120 SE110s, but the new SE102MPA set adds the SE line's modular design to the low-end (but still great) SLC2 phones from Shure's "Pro" category and adds an iPhone adaptor for US$100, total. And on top of that, they've bundled the MPA with the whole modular SE line for even more deals.

The prices of the MPA bundles now match the current retail prices for just the headphones on Shure's site, so you'll save around US$50 across the board. Pair that with the company's top-notch service and warranties (they'll replace your phones via FedEx for just about any failure for a period of 2 years after purchase), and you've got a solid deal all around.

Shure Introduces SE102MPA Sound Isolating™ Stereo Headset

New $99 Bundled Music + Mobile Accessory Turns "Everyday Audiophile"

into "Everyday Superuser"

NILES, IL, September 2, 2008 - Shure Incorporated today unveiled the

$99.99 SE102MPA Sound Isolating™ Stereo Headset, a new entry-level

accessory that brings a premium audio and communication experience to

price-conscious iPhone and smartphone owners. It offers Shure's newest

SE earphone model bundled with the company's wildly popular Music

Phone Adaptor (MPA).

When the iPhone launched in June 2007, Shure was there to deliver.

The company brought its 80-year professional audio legacy to iPhone

enthusiasts everywhere with the MPA, one of the first premium

accessories to seamlessly marry listening and communicating. Now,

with a better-than-ever iPhone and host of new multi-function devices

exploding onto the scene, Shure is innovating once again with an

entire line of do-it-all bundled accessories that maximize converged

device performance for every level of user.

According to the CEA/GfK Worldwide Consumer Electronics Sales &

Forecast, global sales of mobile phones and smartphones were $156

billion in 2007 (1.09 billion units) and are expected to reach $178

billion in 2008 (more than 1.2 billion units). With Apple paving the

way, it's clear that the promise of convergence is unfolding.

Multi-function devices no longer have to sacrifice performance in one

area to achieve it in another, and as a result, new buyers are

investing in converged devices and in the accessories that maximize

device performance. After witnessing the phenomenal success of its

MPA, Shure anticipated growing demand for bundled products that would

offer consumers their favourite Shure earphone models packaged with an

MPA. With the SE Sound Isolating™ Stereo Mobile Headsets, Shure

enthusiasts at every level can enjoy a premium listening and

communication experience no matter when and how they're using their

converged devices.

"Smartphones are the new 'it' devices because users no longer have to

abandon who they are to benefit from smartphone technology," said Mark

Karnes, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Shure. "With Apple

offering the first true medium, audiences from casual users to

musicphiles, moviephiles and constantly-connected business users can

get it all from one device. They want the same from accessories — one

high-performance, bundled accessory that maximizes everything their

device offers — and this is exactly what Shure is delivering with its

new bundled headset line."

The SE102MPA Sound Isolating Stereo Headset

Designed for iPhone owners in search of a seamless music plus mobile

experience at an affordable price, the SE102MPA delivers premium sound

and one-touch call answering. Interchangeable Sound Isolating™

Sleeves and an inline microphone guarantee clear communication, even

in noisy environments. A unique cable design allows the user to

remove the MPA for additional versatility and convenience.

Additional SE102MPA features

Dynamic MicroSpeakers: Professional-grade Dynamic MicroSpeakers bring

premium, rock star sound quality to the "everyday audiophile."

Low-profile VoicePort™ Microphone: Tuned to enhance intelligibility

regardless of background noise, this professional grade Shure

microphone uses VoicePort technology to provide superior sound quality

and ensure that callers hear each other clearly even in noisy

environments.

Modular Cable Design: Shure is now extending the modularity concept it

pioneered with its SE models to its SE Sound Isolating Stereo Mobile

Headsets. An interchangeable cable provides unmatched flexibility and

boundless options for consumers to personalise their converged

devices.

Sound Isolating Sleeves: Shure signature Sound Isolating Sleeves

prevent outside noise from interfering with a consumer's audio

experience and block more background noise than active noise

cancellation technology. Interchangeable earphone fit options deliver

unparalleled personal customisation and comfort.

Carrying Pouch/Included Accessories: The SE102MPA is packaged with a

zipper-less drawstring pouch and three pairs of soft flex sleeves (S,

M, L).

Shure SE Sound Isolating Stereo Mobile Headsets (SE110MPA, SE210MPA,

SE310MPA, SE420MPA, SE530MPA)

In addition to the SE102MPA, Shure is also introducing several other

SE Sound Isolating Stereo Mobile Headsets: the SE110MPA, SE210MPA,

SE310MPA, SE420MPA and SE530MPA, a new headset family that offers

Shure's acclaimed SE earphone models bundled with the MPA.

These new products combine all of consumers' favourite attributes of

Shure SE models - including superior audio quality, beautiful design,

modular capabilities, comfort and portability - with the convenience

of a detachable stereo mobile headset. The bundled models will

include all accessories currently packaged with existing Shure SE

models. The SE110MPA, SE210MPA, SE310MPA, SE420MPA and SE530MPA also

include a 3-foot extension cable for users who prefer to remove the

MPA.

Pricing and Availability

SE102MPA: $99.99 retail price; $119.99 MSRP

SE110MPA: $129.99 retail price; $154.99 MSRP

SE210MPA: $179.99 retail price; $214.99 MSRP

SE310MPA: $279.99 retail price; $334.99 MSRP

SE420MPA: $379.99 retail price; $429.99 MSRP

SE530MPA: $469.99 retail price; $519.99 MSRP

Shure SE Sound Isolating Stereo Mobile Headsets will begin to be

available to consumers in September 2008 and will carry a two-year

limited warranty. All Shure Sound Isolating™ Earphones, headsets and

inline accessories may be purchased online at www.shure.com, as well

as at select retail partners. Check www.shure.com for a complete list

of Authorised Dealers.