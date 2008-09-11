Show Us Your Gadget-Filled Dungeon To Visit UCHI

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Don't forget that we're offering the 5 lucky Gizmodians exclusive double passes to visit Sony's UCHI event on September 25. There's no other way to get into this event, where you'll get to grope all the latest and greatest Sony products. You'll be wined and dined (beer and finger-fooded?) and there'll be live entertainment to keep you partying until they kick you out.

To win, all you need to do is show us your gadgets. The most creative entries will make the finals, where other Giz readers will get to vote on the best five. To submit your entry, email it (or a link) to [email protected] This is a once in a lifetime opportunity - you'll be members of an elite group to attend the festivities. Don't miss out because you're lazy.

[Uchi on Giz]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

