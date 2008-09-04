Last week we mentioned a "premium" TV from Sharp (while talking about the XS1) that appeared to be destined for European shores: now there's news that the D65 is coming to the US too. The D65U range has 1080p resolution, and will come in sizes between 42- and 52-inches. The HDTVs will have a 6ms response time, Sharp's Advanced Super View and Black TFT Panel tech, and will apparently be very energy-efficient, through its dynamic back-lighting and contrast system which also reduces power consumption. Standard connectivity is supplemented with five HDMI inputs. Available in October, the 42-inch will be priced at US$1,600, the 46-inch for US$1,900 and the 52-inch version for US$2400. [Electronista]
Sharp's Aquos D65 HDTVs Coming to US Too
