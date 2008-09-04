Sharp XS1 Flagship Ultrathin LCDs and D65U & D85U Little Friends Headed For U.S.

We saw Sharp's "Limited Edition" Aquos XS1 LCDs at IFA, and now at CEDIA they're official for an as-of-now unpriced U.S. release in October (seeing a pattern here?). The 65-inch LC-65XS1U-S and 52-inch LC-52XS1U-S are 1-inch thin (at their thinnest point), and feature Sharp's RGB LED backlight which they say improves colour accuracy over other blue-only LED backlights and allows for a 1,000,000:1 claimed contrast ratio. Joining them are the D65U and D85U serieses, which bring 120Hz to the mid-range. For full details and more shots of all, hit the jump.



The D65U/D85U lineup:



And releases for all three:

DENVER, September 3, 2008 - Sharp Electronics unveils, for the first time in the U.S., a next-

generation LCD TV Series that combines unprecedented image quality, the ultimate in thin

design and advanced environmental performance. This Full-HD 1080p Limited Edition LCD TV

Series, available in 65- (LC-65XS1U-S) and 52-inch (LC-52XS1U-S) screen class sizes (64

33/64" and 52 1/32" diagonals respectively), utilizes a newly-developed 10-bit Advanced Super

View (ASV) LCD panel that enables an extremely slim profile of only one inch at its thinnest

part, to achieve unmatched design and picture quality.

The Limited Edition series also includes Sharp's AQUOS Net capability, a service that is

able to give users instant access to customised Web-based content as well as real-time

customer support.

"Since the introduction of the first AQUOS LCD TV in 2001, Sharp has continuously

achieved the highest levels of image quality and screen size," said Bob Scaglione, senior vice

president and group manager, Product and Marketing Group, Sharp. "With the introduction of

the new flagship Limited Edition Series, we offer consumers a new audio-visual lifestyle, with a

superior picture in large screen sizes, as well as excellent sound quality, a striking design and

environmental performance befitting a truly 'next generation' LCD TV." Superior Picture and Sound Quality

Using the latest version of Sharp's proprietary 10-bit Advanced Super View LCD panel,

this next-generation series incorporates a new RGB-LED backlight system for an

unprecedented 150 percent NTSC colour gamut and extremely high Dynamic Contrast Ratio of

more than 1,000,000:1 for extremely deep blacks and crisp picture quality. The strong color

reproduction scale significantly improves colour accuracy for dark scenes and delivers a brighter,

more vivid array of colors.

CEDIA EXPO 2008 • BOOTH #722 • COLORADO CONVENTION CENTER SHARP® MAKES GROUNDBREAKING INTRODUCTION WITH

NEXT-GENERATION ULTRA-THIN AQUOS® LCD TV SERIES Achieves amazing levels of image quality, environmental performance, and thinness To deliver clear, natural sound to match the high quality of the picture, Sharp joined with

Pioneer Corporation to develop a thin-design speaker system that combines with Sharp's

unique 1-bit digital amplifier. Dramatic, Space-Saving Design

With a depth of only one inch at its thinnest part, the new Limited Edition Series TVs

provide an extremely small footprint, establishing a new design standard for LCD TV and

allowing for an even greater variety of installation styles, such as unobtrusive wall mounting.

These TVs offer a metallic edge around the frame for a stylish, sophisticated look, giving

consumers more freedom to incorporate the new models into the design of modern interiors.

Contributing to the slim frame of the screen, the Limited Edition Series has a separate

AVC system set-top box for all input terminals, which can be connected to the screen via the

included HDMI® cable or with an optional wireless connection to eliminate cable clutter.

Additionally, the units include five HDMI inputs as well as dual HD component terminals, all of

which are compatible with 1080p signals. For the ultimate in convenience, one HDMI and one

component terminal are located on the front of the AVC system, enabling easy connections. An

RS-232C port for custom installations and a dedicated PC input are also included. Environmental Performance

Sharp has incorporated environmentally conscious, energy-saving technology into the

Limited Edition LCD TVs by equipping them with a new system designed to lower power

consumption during use by adjusting the screen brightness based on the level of brightness in

the area of installation. For more information on Sharp's full line of Liquid Crystal Televisions, contact Sharp

Electronics Corporation, Sharp Plaza, Mahwah, N.J., 07495-1163, or call 800-BE-SHARP. For

online product information, visit Sharp's Web site at sharpusa.com.

DENVER, September 3, 2008 - Strengthening its position as a worldwide leader in flat-panel

Liquid Crystal Display Televisions (LCD TV), Sharp today introduces the AQUOS D85U series,

bringing more consumers a paramount high-definition viewing experience with premium

features and high-style design. The D85U series, available in 52- (52-1/32" diagonal), 46- (45-

63/64" diagonal) and 42-inch (42-1/64" diagonal) screen class sizes, uses 120Hz Fine Motion

Enhanced technology for an exceptionally clear and crisp picture. Additionally, these Full HD

1080p sets feature a sophisticated new design with angled edges that reflect the surrounding

décor, allowing it to blend fluidly into the ambiance of any room.

In addition to stellar specs and a new design, the D85U series keeps consumers'

electricity bill top-of-mind by employing a new energy-saving function. The "Power Saving

Mode," available through the unit's on-screen display menu, enables active contrast and active

backlight to reduce the energy of the television while in use. These models are also compliant

with the most recent Energy Star® standards.

"The new AQUOS D85 series is our latest 120Hz series and offers a price-competitive

home theatre option, giving consumers an excellent viewing experience at a more attainable

cost," said Bob Scaglione, senior vice president and group manager, Product and Marketing

Group, Sharp Electronics Corporation. "This series not only offers an elite high-definition

viewing experience, but also incorporates energy saving functions that allow users to lower their

TV's power consumption."

With Fine Motion Enhanced technology for 120Hz Frame Rate Conversion and a fast

pixel response time of 4ms, these new AQUOS models provide the ultimate medium for high-

definition viewing, ensuring viewers never miss a detail. Additionally, this series uses the next

generation of Sharp's proprietary 10-bit Advanced Super View (ASV) / Black TFT Panel with

Spectral Contrast Engine UD (Ultra Dark), providing high Dynamic Contrast for deep blacks and

SHARP® DEBUTS NEW AQUOS® WIDESCREEN HIGH-DEFINITION LCD TV

SERIES WITH UNIQUE DESIGN AND CUTTING-EDGE FEATURES Large-screen models feature advanced 120Hz panel with new energy-saving functions crisp picture quality. Rounding out a top-of-the-line home theatre experience, viewing angles on

this model are an impressive 176 degrees, enabling the colour reproduction to appear bright and

vivid from virtually anywhere in a room.

These Full-HD 1080p models also boast an array of connection options, including an

unprecedented five HDMI™ (version 1.3 with Deep Colour) and two component video inputs, all

of which are 1080p compatible, accepting signals from Blu-ray and advanced gaming devices.

A true high-definition TV, the model houses a built-in ATSC, QAM and NTSC tuner for access to

DTV and analogue TV channels. The unit also features an RS-232C input for custom installations

and a PC input so the TV serves a dual purpose as a PC monitor. Additionally, Sharp's AQUOS

LINK™ feature allows users to seamlessly control compatible, HDMI-connected products using

a single remote control.

Building on Sharp's reputation for outstanding design, the D85U series features a sleek

piano black cabinet with a reflective, titanium outer frame. The recessed bottom-mounted

speakers are concealed within the cabinet, for a subtle, elegant look. The included table stand

removes easily for wall mounting applications. Pricing and availability

• LC-52D85U will be available in October for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price

(MSRP) of $2,599.99

• LC-46D85U will be available in October for an MSRP of $2,199.99

• LC-42D85U will be available in November for an MSRP of $1,899.99