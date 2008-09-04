Sharp XS1 Flagship Ultrathin LCDs and D65U & D85U Little Friends Headed For U.S.

We saw Sharp's "Limited Edition" Aquos XS1 LCDs at IFA, and now at CEDIA they're official for an as-of-now unpriced U.S. release in October (seeing a pattern here?). The 65-inch LC-65XS1U-S and 52-inch LC-52XS1U-S are 1-inch thin (at their thinnest point), and feature Sharp's RGB LED backlight which they say improves colour accuracy over other blue-only LED backlights and allows for a 1,000,000:1 claimed contrast ratio. Joining them are the D65U and D85U serieses, which bring 120Hz to the mid-range. For full details and more shots of all, hit the jump.
The D65U/D85U lineup:
And releases for all three:
DENVER, September 3, 2008 - Sharp Electronics unveils, for the first time in the U.S., a next-
generation LCD TV Series that combines unprecedented image quality, the ultimate in thin
design and advanced environmental performance. This Full-HD 1080p Limited Edition LCD TV
Series, available in 65- (LC-65XS1U-S) and 52-inch (LC-52XS1U-S) screen class sizes (64
33/64" and 52 1/32" diagonals respectively), utilizes a newly-developed 10-bit Advanced Super
View (ASV) LCD panel that enables an extremely slim profile of only one inch at its thinnest
part, to achieve unmatched design and picture quality.
The Limited Edition series also includes Sharp's AQUOS Net capability, a service that is
able to give users instant access to customised Web-based content as well as real-time
customer support.
"Since the introduction of the first AQUOS LCD TV in 2001, Sharp has continuously
achieved the highest levels of image quality and screen size," said Bob Scaglione, senior vice
president and group manager, Product and Marketing Group, Sharp. "With the introduction of
the new flagship Limited Edition Series, we offer consumers a new audio-visual lifestyle, with a
superior picture in large screen sizes, as well as excellent sound quality, a striking design and
environmental performance befitting a truly 'next generation' LCD TV."
Superior Picture and Sound Quality
Using the latest version of Sharp's proprietary 10-bit Advanced Super View LCD panel,
this next-generation series incorporates a new RGB-LED backlight system for an
unprecedented 150 percent NTSC colour gamut and extremely high Dynamic Contrast Ratio of
more than 1,000,000:1 for extremely deep blacks and crisp picture quality. The strong color
reproduction scale significantly improves colour accuracy for dark scenes and delivers a brighter,
more vivid array of colors.
To deliver clear, natural sound to match the high quality of the picture, Sharp joined with
Pioneer Corporation to develop a thin-design speaker system that combines with Sharp's
unique 1-bit digital amplifier.
Dramatic, Space-Saving Design
With a depth of only one inch at its thinnest part, the new Limited Edition Series TVs
provide an extremely small footprint, establishing a new design standard for LCD TV and
allowing for an even greater variety of installation styles, such as unobtrusive wall mounting.
These TVs offer a metallic edge around the frame for a stylish, sophisticated look, giving
consumers more freedom to incorporate the new models into the design of modern interiors.
Contributing to the slim frame of the screen, the Limited Edition Series has a separate
AVC system set-top box for all input terminals, which can be connected to the screen via the
included HDMI® cable or with an optional wireless connection to eliminate cable clutter.
Additionally, the units include five HDMI inputs as well as dual HD component terminals, all of
which are compatible with 1080p signals. For the ultimate in convenience, one HDMI and one
component terminal are located on the front of the AVC system, enabling easy connections. An
RS-232C port for custom installations and a dedicated PC input are also included.
Environmental Performance
Sharp has incorporated environmentally conscious, energy-saving technology into the
Limited Edition LCD TVs by equipping them with a new system designed to lower power
consumption during use by adjusting the screen brightness based on the level of brightness in
the area of installation.
For more information on Sharp's full line of Liquid Crystal Televisions, contact Sharp
Electronics Corporation, Sharp Plaza, Mahwah, N.J., 07495-1163, or call 800-BE-SHARP. For
online product information, visit Sharp's Web site at sharpusa.com.
DENVER, September 3, 2008 - Strengthening its position as a worldwide leader in flat-panel
Liquid Crystal Display Televisions (LCD TV), Sharp today introduces the AQUOS D85U series,
bringing more consumers a paramount high-definition viewing experience with premium
features and high-style design. The D85U series, available in 52- (52-1/32" diagonal), 46- (45-
63/64" diagonal) and 42-inch (42-1/64" diagonal) screen class sizes, uses 120Hz Fine Motion
Enhanced technology for an exceptionally clear and crisp picture. Additionally, these Full HD
1080p sets feature a sophisticated new design with angled edges that reflect the surrounding
décor, allowing it to blend fluidly into the ambiance of any room.
In addition to stellar specs and a new design, the D85U series keeps consumers'
electricity bill top-of-mind by employing a new energy-saving function. The "Power Saving
Mode," available through the unit's on-screen display menu, enables active contrast and active
backlight to reduce the energy of the television while in use. These models are also compliant
with the most recent Energy Star® standards.
"The new AQUOS D85 series is our latest 120Hz series and offers a price-competitive
home theatre option, giving consumers an excellent viewing experience at a more attainable
cost," said Bob Scaglione, senior vice president and group manager, Product and Marketing
Group, Sharp Electronics Corporation. "This series not only offers an elite high-definition
viewing experience, but also incorporates energy saving functions that allow users to lower their
TV's power consumption."
With Fine Motion Enhanced technology for 120Hz Frame Rate Conversion and a fast
pixel response time of 4ms, these new AQUOS models provide the ultimate medium for high-
definition viewing, ensuring viewers never miss a detail. Additionally, this series uses the next
generation of Sharp's proprietary 10-bit Advanced Super View (ASV) / Black TFT Panel with
Spectral Contrast Engine UD (Ultra Dark), providing high Dynamic Contrast for deep blacks and
crisp picture quality. Rounding out a top-of-the-line home theatre experience, viewing angles on
this model are an impressive 176 degrees, enabling the colour reproduction to appear bright and
vivid from virtually anywhere in a room.
These Full-HD 1080p models also boast an array of connection options, including an
unprecedented five HDMI™ (version 1.3 with Deep Colour) and two component video inputs, all
of which are 1080p compatible, accepting signals from Blu-ray and advanced gaming devices.
A true high-definition TV, the model houses a built-in ATSC, QAM and NTSC tuner for access to
DTV and analogue TV channels. The unit also features an RS-232C input for custom installations
and a PC input so the TV serves a dual purpose as a PC monitor. Additionally, Sharp's AQUOS
LINK™ feature allows users to seamlessly control compatible, HDMI-connected products using
a single remote control.
Building on Sharp's reputation for outstanding design, the D85U series features a sleek
piano black cabinet with a reflective, titanium outer frame. The recessed bottom-mounted
speakers are concealed within the cabinet, for a subtle, elegant look. The included table stand
removes easily for wall mounting applications.
Pricing and availability
• LC-52D85U will be available in October for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price
(MSRP) of $2,599.99
• LC-46D85U will be available in October for an MSRP of $2,199.99
• LC-42D85U will be available in November for an MSRP of $1,899.99
DENVER, September 3, 2008 - Sharp, a worldwide leader in flat-panel Liquid Crystal Display
Televisions (LCD TV), expands its widescreen, Full HD 1080p line of AQUOS® LCD TVs with the
stylish D65U series. Featuring a slim design and breathtaking picture quality that is second to
none, this line of AQUOS LCD TVs provides the ultimate home entertainment experience with the
perfect balance of style and function. The series, including the LC-52D65U 52-inch class (52
1/32" diagonal), LC-46D65U 46-inch class (45 63/64" diagonal) and LC-42D65U 42-inch class (42
1/64" diagonal) reinforces Sharp's LCD leadership and innovation.
The D65U models also reflect Sharp's efforts to be an environmentally advanced
company. The series is Energy Star®-compliant, with very low power consumption and offers a
new "Power Saving Mode" available through the unit's on-screen display menu, which enables
active contrast and active backlight to reduce the energy consumption of the television while in
use.
"The AQUOS LCD TV line continues to set new standards in technology, offering
improved picture quality coupled with new ways to reduce power consumption," said Bob
Scaglione, senior vice president and group manager, Product and Marketing Group, Sharp
Electronics Corporation. "With an outstanding balance between price and performance, Sharp's
AQUOS D65U series raises the bar for home entertainment, offering a well-rounded,
environmentally-advanced home theatre solution."
The D65U AQUOS series provides a superior Full HD 1080p picture with outstanding
performance, utilizing Sharp's proprietary Advanced Super View (ASV) / Black TFT Panel* with
multi-pixel technology. The ASV/Black TFT Panel with Spectral Contrast Engine UD (Ultra Dark)
provides high Dynamic Contrast Ratio and a pixel response time of 6 ms, providing stunning
picture quality even on fast-moving action scenes. Black levels have also been enhanced on
these models for the deepest, most accurate levels of any LCD TV. Viewing angles are an
impressive 176 degrees, enabling the colour reproduction to appear vivid from virtually anywhere
in a room, for a top-of-the-line total home theatre package.
The D65U line comes equipped with a host of connectivity options for the utmost
convenience. The series includes an impressive five HDMI® inputs for current and future
connection with 1080p signals from Blu-ray and advanced gaming devices, as well as two HD
component video inputs. The D65U series also includes two composite video inputs, one S-
video, a dedicated PC input and RS-232C for system control. The HDMI inputs feature version
1.3 with deep color**, which adds compatibility with many high-end features such as enhanced
colours and audio, and they are compatible with AQUOS Link, which enables convenient control of
compatible devices.
The D65U series features an elegant and sophisticated new design, with a stunning piano
black inner bezel and a matching black outer frame, along with subtle recessed, bottom-mounted
speakers that don't take away from the stylish frame. The included table stand removes easily for
wall mounting applications.
Pricing and availability
• LC-52D65U will be available in October for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price
(MSRP) of $2,399.99
• LC-46D65U will be available in October for an MSRP of $1,899.99
• LC-42D65U is available now for an MSRP of $1,599.99