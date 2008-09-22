Sexy Sony Vaio TZ Is About To Be TT?

Sony Insider is reporting a well-founded rumour that the Vaio team will announce a new notebook tomorrow, a replacement to the super-sweet TZ, now to be called TT. I don't know if that's an Audi reference or a boobie reference, but what I do know is that it will likely have wireless-N, Bluetooth and an EVDO option—no mention of HSDPA—and will be a full-powered Vista notebook with the same 11.1-inch screen as the lightweight TZ. Catchy name or not, this combination of features should make it a pretty hot item, so let's all keep an eye out for the real news. [Sony Insider]