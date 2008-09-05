September 9th Will Be Microsoft's Big Day, Too

While a lot of us are excited for the next Apple event on September 9th, that's the same date Microsoft has slated for their "Say Goodbye to Laser" event which, LiveSide has revealed, will feature more than their new mouse. It will also include a new line of LifeCams with 5 times zoom, hi def recording and 8MP stills. Of course, with all that other Microsoft news going on, ars technica thinks it'll be the perfect time to unveil their new Zune products—and we're inclined to agree. So what do you think? Will Microsoft have the goods to pull your attention away from Apple? [LiveSide via ars technica]