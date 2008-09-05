September 9th Will Be Microsoft's Big Day, Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While a lot of us are excited for the next Apple event on September 9th, that's the same date Microsoft has slated for their "Say Goodbye to Laser" event which, LiveSide has revealed, will feature more than their new mouse. It will also include a new line of LifeCams with 5 times zoom, hi def recording and 8MP stills. Of course, with all that other Microsoft news going on, ars technica thinks it'll be the perfect time to unveil their new Zune products—and we're inclined to agree. So what do you think? Will Microsoft have the goods to pull your attention away from Apple? [LiveSide via ars technica]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

