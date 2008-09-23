How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Senate to Defence Contractors: More Insane Laser Weapons, Please

In the 2009 defence authorisation bill approved last week, the US Senate called for the defence industry to get serious about bringing laser weapons like Boeing's Advanced Tactical Laser system (pictured) to the battlefield. The bill allocated more funds to laser programs large and small—from green lasers used to temporarily blind individual troops called "dazzlers" to the giant ATL-like cannons used to fry tanks or incoming missiles from the sky. In short: the emperor is here on visit, and he is not happy that this battle station is not yet operational. [Washington Post]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles