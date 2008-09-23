Senate to Defence Contractors: More Insane Laser Weapons, Please

In the 2009 defence authorisation bill approved last week, the US Senate called for the defence industry to get serious about bringing laser weapons like Boeing's Advanced Tactical Laser system (pictured) to the battlefield. The bill allocated more funds to laser programs large and small—from green lasers used to temporarily blind individual troops called "dazzlers" to the giant ATL-like cannons used to fry tanks or incoming missiles from the sky. In short: the emperor is here on visit, and he is not happy that this battle station is not yet operational. [Washington Post]