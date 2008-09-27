How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Security Hole in Adobe Software Allows Free Movie Downloads

An exploit has been uncovered in Adobe software that could be used to download free copies of movies and shows from Amazon's Video on Demand service (and other similar services). Apparently, Adobe sacrificed a "a stringent security feature" that protects the connection between Adobe software and its players in order in increase download speeds.

In tests using the Replay Media Catcher from Applian Technologies, Reuters successfully downloaded movies from Amazon and other sites that utilised Adobe software to deliver media. Amazon insists that their movies and TV shows cannot be pirated using video stream catching software, but it seems clear that Adobe's flaw combined with the way Amazon streams content makes it open season on thousands of movies and TV shows for anyone willing to shell out about $US40. [Yahoo]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles