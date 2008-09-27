Security Hole in Adobe Software Allows Free Movie Downloads

An exploit has been uncovered in Adobe software that could be used to download free copies of movies and shows from Amazon's Video on Demand service (and other similar services). Apparently, Adobe sacrificed a "a stringent security feature" that protects the connection between Adobe software and its players in order in increase download speeds.

In tests using the Replay Media Catcher from Applian Technologies, Reuters successfully downloaded movies from Amazon and other sites that utilised Adobe software to deliver media. Amazon insists that their movies and TV shows cannot be pirated using video stream catching software, but it seems clear that Adobe's flaw combined with the way Amazon streams content makes it open season on thousands of movies and TV shows for anyone willing to shell out about $US40. [Yahoo]