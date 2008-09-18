Secret Guitar Hero 4 'Instrument' Revealed

Rumours have been swirling about what the mystery instrument would be in the upcoming Guitar Hero: World Tour. Our money was on accordion, but the truth is that the "instrument" isn't really an instrument at all. It's actually MIDI tracks on your PC. In other words, users will be able to import their own songs into the game. The catch is that the feature will only work with all instruments if you are using a PS3. Xbox 360 owners will have to settle for drum tracks only because of "unspecified hardware issues"—which kind of makes it all but useless really. [Shacknews via Kotaku]