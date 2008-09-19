How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

'Secret' Document 'Leaks' Xbox Pure?

A reliable contributor to the Cheap Arse Gamer forums (someone who supplied early leaks of the Xbox 360 Elite) revealed this document mentioning "Xbox Pure" as a proposed final product name needing approval. There's also some allusion to metal plating. Since I'm about 90% certain that Microsoft purposefully leaked the Elite early to build publicity (through articles like this one), I'm guessing that the Xbox Pure is already a final product name and this document is just for our own amusement purposes only. In other words, let's view it as what it probably is—a cryptic press release—and not pull out the decoder rings by candlelight just yet.

UPDATE: It appears that we were misled by Cheap Arse Gamer as part of a prank contest. Running fabrications like this one does not help a site's credibility.

[Cheap Arse Gamer]

