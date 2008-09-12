Second Bill Gates + Jerry Seinfeld Windows Ad Reminds Us That They're Very Rich, Not Like Us

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Remember that first Seinfeld-and-Gates adventure into Shoe Circus, which alluded to something about Windows being "soft and chewy and delicious?" Well, the new Laural and Hardy of ambiguous advertising have a new spot out and it's... making fun of your average scalloped potato-eating, leather giraffe from Cabo-buying, grumpy Grandma-having Suburban family. The incredibly rich duo try to connect on a "normal people" level and kind of fail utterly. Like Windows Vista. I think.

The ad aired on September 11 on CBS' "Big Brother" reality show. It's funnier than the first and you get to see Jerry clip his toenails and Bill do the robot, but as a Windows user, I'm not quite sure what I'm supposed to think about this. "Looks like Macs aren't the only thing catering specifically to East and West coast elitists?" [ZDNet]

