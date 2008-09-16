SE Xperia Phones Might Not Use Windows

In a small blow to Microsoft's smartphone market dreams, Sony Ericsson has refused to confirm that their spanking new Xperia line will continue shacking up with the Windows Mobile platform. The heartless cad of a company insisted that it not commit to any specific operating system, presumably because it'd be doing the world a disservice if it allowed itself to be tied down. Hmm, sounds like some of the dudes I've dated. What are the chances M'soft will also have to shoulder hysterical 3am phone calls begging for a second chance at making the relationship work? [Reuters]