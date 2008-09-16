SE Xperia Phones Might Not Use Windows

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In a small blow to Microsoft's smartphone market dreams, Sony Ericsson has refused to confirm that their spanking new Xperia line will continue shacking up with the Windows Mobile platform. The heartless cad of a company insisted that it not commit to any specific operating system, presumably because it'd be doing the world a disservice if it allowed itself to be tied down. Hmm, sounds like some of the dudes I've dated. What are the chances M'soft will also have to shoulder hysterical 3am phone calls begging for a second chance at making the relationship work? [Reuters]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

