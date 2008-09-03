SDK for Sony xPeria X1 Phone Launched, Doesn't Cost a Penny

Sony's just come up with the software development kit for the xPeria X1, designed to let programmers create new "panel" apps for the phone's funky one-touch panel interface that sits on top of its Windows Mobile 6.1 OS. The idea is to create stuff that will "meet the consumer's demand for a rich, individualised multimedia experience on their phone"—everything from search engines to social networking apps, all easy-access through the panels, or so says Sony anyway. If you're keen to get to grips with making software for this phone, you'll be able to get hold of the SDK for free here. Otherwise, check out a video of the panel interface at the Sony link. Press release below. [Sony]

London, UK — 3 September 2008— Sony Ericsson today published its Software Developer Kit (SDK) for Xperia™ X1 and invited developers and content creators to capitalise on the opportunities offered by developing mobile content for the phone. Whether it is music, photography, email or instant messaging, gaming, social networking or video applications, developers can now create a host of unique multi-media entertainment and content for the Xperia™ X1 for consumers to enjoy.

Xperia™ X1 brings a totally new experience to mobile phone users by introducing nine easy-to-use, interactive panels which sit on the touch screen interface of the phone.

Developers can use the Windows Mobile SDK, free of charge, to produce a wide variety of panels to meet the consumer's demand for a rich, individualised multimedia experience on their phone. Users of the Xperia™ X1 will be spoilt for choice as they personalise their handset with panel applications to suit their mood and lifestyle. Whether it is a search engine, advanced calendar or social networking application, music or film catalogue, sports or news related content, the panels enable you to access any information - quickly and directly - with a simple tap on the 3" super high resolution touch screen.

"Sony Ericsson is committed to providing its customers with rich, open content environment to make their mobile experience more enjoyable and entertaining," said Rikko Sakaguchi , CVP and Head of Creation and Development at Sony Ericsson. "Making the Windows Mobile SDK available for free to developers and mobile content creators will accelerate the development of new panels and applications for the Xperia™ X1, offering consumer choice and personalisation.

The Xperia™ X1 will offer the richest mobile user experience, putting the world at the fingertips of the user."

Entertain yourself:

* Customise your Xperia™ X1 panels so you are a touch away from your favourite content - music, film, TV, sports

* Or, be the envy of your friends by watching TV or film clips in DVD quality on the three-inch high resolution touch-widescreen

* Get picture happy on the 3.2 megapixel camera and show the images in crystal clear clarity on the 800 X 480 pixels screen

* Access the latest 3D mobile games by simply touching a favourite gaming panel you have selected

Make your personal life a little easier:

* Access all your contacts and calendar entries wherever you are, as the Xperia™ X1 can automatically sync with your PC making sure you never miss a birthday, anniversary or meeting

* Search or book a holiday in your lunch hour by going online via a travel panel

* Add your local supermarket website and do your weekly food shop in just a few taps on the bus on the way home

* Read the latest restaurants reviews, look up cinema listings, call a friend or reply to personal email on the move using the full QWERTY keyboard

* Find that bar, restaurant or hotel using Assisted GPS and Goggle Maps™ for mobile when you're on vacation or a business trip

Work on the move:

* Windows Mobile™ 6.1 makes working on the move easier with easy access to work emails and Microsoft® Office Mobile applications, such as Excel, Word and PowerPoint

* Always stay up-to-date with colleagues and important appointments by syncing the handset to Microsoft Outlook on your work PC

"The X1's panels are a simple but immersive way of interacting with content, services and applications that will delight and engage consumers," said Todd Peters, corporate vice president, Mobile Communications Marketing Group, Microsoft Corp. "Sony Ericsson's X1 is a fantastic demonstration of how to harness the power of Windows Mobile to connect people to the things they care about most."

Xperia™ X1

The Xperia™ X1 is the first product under Sony Ericsson's new premium sub-brand Xperia™. Designed to meet consumers' needs for a converged entertainment and mobile web communication experience, the Xperia™ X1 is an extremely stylish handset, with a striking arc-slider design, encased in real stainless steel, supported by a powerful panel multimedia ecosystem.

The Xperia™X1 can be personalised through its nine panel user interface to suit the user's moods and lifestyle. Users can access content quickly and directly through the touch screen, easily switching between applications by touching one of the unique customisable panels.

Sony Ericsson Xperia™ X1 - A new era in mobile convergence

* Unique arc slider with 3.0" WVGA display and finger touch navigation

* Customisable panels

* Wide pitch easy-to-use QWERTY keyboard

* Four way navigation keys and optical joy stick for stressless browsing

* 3.2 megapixel camera

* DVD quality video and 3D Gaming capabilities

* Windows Mobile® capabilities such as Microsoft® Outlook Mobile, Internet Explorer® Mobile and Microsoft® Office Mobile: World, Excel, Powerpoint

Distribution information

The Sony Ericsson SDK for Windows Mobile™ 6.1 will be made available for easy download on the Sony Ericsson Developer World website: www.sonyericsson.com/developer.

Click on http://www.sonyericsson.com/x1panelvideo/ to see a video of Ramanath Bhat, Application and Product Planning for the Xperia™ X1, talk about the phone's unique panel interface and the benefits of publishing the Windows Mobile SDK for Xperia™ X1.