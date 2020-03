Palm gets lost in the midst of all the iPhone and Android hype, but if you still love your good old Palm OS, Dmitry Grinberg has finally released an SDHC driver that allows for card support. The program is available for devices like the Tungsten T|C, Tungsten E|2, Tungsten T|5, LifeDrive, Palm TX, Zire 31 and Zire 72, with other machines like the T|T3 and the Zodiac on their way. At $US21, its really not a bad deal for all that extra storage. [TamsPalm]