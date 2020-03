Scuba Steve, a 7-inch figurine, seems like a nice enough guy. His round face and charming monocle seem perfect for children's parties and lending an extra hand in bathroom sterilisation. But then you read his description and see that "if a shark won't listen to reason, then Scuba Steve pulls their teeth out (but still lets the shark live.)" And you realise, yeah, that Scuba Steve really is a great guy. US$350. [Slobot via Gizmo Watch]