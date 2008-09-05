Screw the Large Hadron Collider, I'll Take the Large Helical Device

We've all been wowed by the remarkable photos of the apocalypse-bringing Large Hadron Collider (set to run next Wednesday!), but it's not the only piece of insanely-large scientific equipment that's easy on the eyes. Japan's Large Helical Device was designed to "conduct fusion-plasma confinement research in a steady-state." Also, it looks amazing. Sure, it doesn't have as many far-reaching implications for the physics world, nor are there any idiot protestors complaining that it'll destroy the universe, but wow, what a picture. Hit the jump for a much bigger version.

And click here for the ultra-mega-huge version. [Large Helical Device via Neatorama]