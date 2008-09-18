Scientists Say Virtual Imaging Colonoscopy As Good As Real Thing, With Less Probing

According to the results of a new study, a virtual-reality 3D-graphic colonoscopy is about as good as the real thing for screening for colon cancer. The virtual procedure is made by image processing the results of an abdominal CT scan, then a doctor views the results in a sort of first-person-shooter "fly through" of the patient's inner tubes, looking for abnormalities to shoot examine. The graphical technology is of course less invasive *ahem*, more convenient and preferred by patients...though it'll likely come down to a dollars-based calculation before you start seeing this in your local medical facility. [Medgadgets]