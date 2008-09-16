Scientists Build First Properly 3D-Stacked Processor, Run It At 1.4GHz

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Stacked-up chip technology isn't new, but scientists at the University of Rochester have built the first properly-3D chip recently. Unlike previous attempts, with layered standard 2D chip-circuitry on top of similar layers, the new chip actually has components built into a 3D-matrix, with interconnects between layers.

The neatest bit (and most difficult to design) is that specific segments of the processor are arranged for optimum performance: timing delays and synchronisation issues are thus minimised. Apparently it's the first 3D synchronisation circuitry chip, and it's running at 1.4GHz. It's one possible future for chip tech (should we rename them "cubes"?) As the team leader puts it, horizontal fabbing tech is getting closer to its size limits, but "we're going to start scaling vertically, and that will never end." [HotHardware]

